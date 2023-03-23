B&M has made its Clifton Moor store bigger after and the team there has been busy transforming the shop ahead of the new look being unveiled today (March 23).

The store opened in 2019 - replacing the previous one on a neighbouring site that was destroyed by fire in October 2018.

The company, which initially operated from Unit 7, got planning permission from City of York Council to upsize by merging with Unit 6 and part of Unit 5.

The revamped store is much bigger than the previous unit with a sales floor measuring more than 21,437sqft and its garden centre is growing to 8,503sq.ft.

Staff were asked to nominate a local charity they believed 'truly deserved some VIP treatment for the work they do for the local community' and they chose the team from Foundation York Charity to take centre stage and officially unveil the new shop.

The Foundation York Charity has been working for more 30 years in the North of England building better lives for those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. They help those who have complex needs, offender history, family breakdown, domestic abuse, addiction, or mental health issues. This is exemplified through their vision of creating a world where everybody matters.

In addition to opening the store, the team will also receive £250 worth of B&M vouchers, which will go towards helping the charity to continue doing the great work they do.

The store manager at Clifton Moor, Mark Smith, said: “It was really exciting to welcome customers through the doors; the feedback so far has been fantastic.

“A big thank you to the team at Foundation York who helped us open the store, we hope that our donation can help them to continue to do the great work they do.”

The company also has a store in Foss Islands Road just outside the city walls.