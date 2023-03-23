The scheme is being spearheaded by a family-firm which has a 17-year-old director Monty Low, who was appointed last June, and 50-year-old Wayne Paul Low as a second director.

If approved, the scheme, earmarked for a site adjacent to the village of Barmby Moor, near Pocklington, will create more than 60 permanent jobs and provide a multi-million pound annual boost to the area’s local economy.

Set on 6.6 hectares of low-grade agricultural land adjacent to Back Lane and the A1079, the park seeks to have 95 holiday lodges, a reception building, shop, café, a petting zoo, and two large lakes.

A detailed planning application has been submitted to the East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

In addition, the operators have announced plans to provide an annual community fund to be allocated and managed by representatives of the parish for the benefit of local residents.

The Beverley-based company behind the project – Montgomery Holdings Yorkshire Ltd – say they have extensive experience in the UK leisure industry.

Company records report family involvement in other ventures.

Managing director Monty Low said: “The park will be one of the most modern of its kind in the North and will be developed in such a way that it becomes an integral part of the local community, sympathetic to the local landscape, the local environment and wildlife.

“Screening will be put in place along the western boundary of the site and once completed there will still be a significant buffer of greenfield land between the village and the Pocklington Industrial Estate.

“The scheme, by its very presence, will eliminate any chance of residential development of the site in future years and all traffic will have easy access to the A1079, reducing any major impact on village routes.”

Mr Low added: “We are keen to work with the local community to progress our plans for a project that will create a wide range of permanent jobs, including housekeeping, reception staff and grounds staff.

“This huge investment is a sign of our confidence in the region’s growing tourism sector. The local supply chain and local contractors will be used wherever possible during construction and the lodges, which will be of the highest standard, will be manufactured within the East Riding/Hull area. There will be no option for residential use.”

Mr Low added: “We believe our proposals meet East Riding’s planning policies on tourism and economic benefit and we are keen to work with officers and local residents to answer any concerns they might have to enable us to deliver a scheme that will enhance the area, boost the local economy and be welcomed by everyone.”