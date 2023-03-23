The event at York Racecourse saw 16 trophies presented, with many winners going through to national finals.

It was hosted by previous Visit York Tourism Award winner Alicia Stabler, also known as Mad Alice from The Bloody Tour of York, and the BBC’s Elly Fiorentini.

This year’s winners included Middletons Hotel, who took Large Hotel of the Year. Judges cited a ‘high-quality’ hotel and food and ‘team members who deliver great service’.

Last year, its General Manager, Adam Wardale, won the national VisitEngland Award for Excellence in 2022 after his award win for Unsung Hero at last year’s Visit York Tourism Awards.

Small Hotel of the Year and Taste of England Award went to Grays Court Hotel and The Bow Room Restaurant. Judges said they were “hard to beat” with a “unique stay” and “excellent” food.

The Bishop & The Bison won B&B and Guest House of the Year, with judges praising its “friendly and warm atmosphere” and “luxury”.

The Dovecote Barns won Self Catering Accommodation of the Year. Judges said “attention to detail shines through” and “the personal touches were brilliant”.

Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year went to Wigwam Holidays Ball Hall Farm, with judges commenting they’d “come back to again and again”.

No.1 by GuestHouse, York won New Tourism Business of the Year. Judges praised the “positive attitude of this hotel” and “excellent” standards of service.

The first of two new awards - the Ethical, Responsible & Sustainable Tourism Award- went to Stillingfleet Lodge Gardens for a “really outstanding application” and “a peaceful and tranquil environment”.

Cultural Venue of the Year went to York Theatre Royal for “an excellent approach and passion for the future potential of theatre”.

York Theatre Royal also won Event or Festival of the Year with ‘An Evening with Kyiv City Ballet’.

Next Door But One CIC took the Resilience and Innovation Award for how it adapted to the pandemic.

Small Visitor Attraction of the Year went to Mother Shipton’s Cave. Judged cited a “large focus on cultural and historical aspects of the experience” adding it was “very well communicated”.

Castle Howard won Large Visitor Attraction of the Year for “well-trained and enthusiastic” team members who focused on “providing a positive experience”.

Experience of the Year went to The Cookery School at The Grand, York. Judges praised its “excellent” food quality and an “interesting, engaging and interactive” experience.

York Gin took Retailer of the Year, with judges praising their “excellent initiatives” supporting “staff, local producers, partners, sustainability and the community.”

Pub of the Year went to The Drovers Arms Restaurant & Country Pub for its “hard-working and pleasant” team and “good food”.