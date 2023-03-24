York’s finest hotel and winner of Hotel of the Year at The Catey awards, the team at the Grand prides itself on going the extra mile for their guests - from the moment you step foot inside you know you are in good hands.

The danger is, you might not want to leave your room, and just hang a Do not Disturb sign on the door, wrap yourself up in Egyptian cotton bed linen, contact room service and escape the hustle and bustle of daily life. And why not? Be it the Classic or a Heritage suit, all the rooms reflect the building’s past illustrious glories as the former headquarters of the North Eastern Railway Company, which first opened its doors in 1906 as a Palace of Business.

Now, in its new reincarnation, the Grand is a Palace of Luxurious Relaxation.

If you do manage to extricate yourself from your little bit hotel room heaven and venture further afield, like downstairs, then the Grand has a great deal to offer.

Whether it be cocktails and nibbles or something a great deal more epicurean, you are spoilt for choice when it comes to wining and dining. You even have the option of honing your own cooking skills, but more of that later.

For those of you who delight in a fine dining experience then the Legacy restaurant is the perfect destination for you.

“Legacy is an innovative and sustainability led restaurant that strikes a balance between elegance and extravagance with great northern hospitality at the heart of it, said head chef, Ahmed Abdalla.

Chef Ahmed serves up either an eight or a five-course tasting menu based around seasonality, sustainability and locality.

“I am inspired by the processes of the pioneers of York’s past;” said Ahamed “those individuals who turned their imagination into reality.

“I am delighted by the opportunity to look at things through a new lens, delivering traditional ingredients in an exciting new style while fully utilising the great produce Yorkshire has to offer.”

From colourful vegetables, tender, locally reared meat and freshly caught fish and seafood, Ahmed has created bursts of flavour, ensuring that each dish is a taste sensation. Each course is an equally important part of the journey, at Legacy.

For a more relaxed restaurant vibe the AA Rosette awarded Rise Restaurant Terrace Bar is the place to meet a greet friends and family, either to dine or simply unwind with a cocktail or two. Again, locally sourced ingredients are at the heart of the menu, while the open kitchen and spacious dining room contribute to a relaxed but buzzy atmosphere.

In recent years, the revival of Afternoon Tea has grown to become the social gathering of choice for many people, and what’s not to like! Cake, tea, fizz! At the Grand Afternoon Tea is just that, a grand afternoon, showcasing the hotel at its best.

Having taken inspiration from the dishes served up either in the Legacy or the Rise, you will definitely want to join one of the classes taking place at the Grand Cookery School.

Led by Cookery School director, Marc Williams, the Cookery School is designed for novice and aspiring chefs, with classes inspired by cuisine from around the world.

“Each guest will have their own personal workstation so that you can get hands on with each recipe, getting the very most out of your time with us,” said Marc.

Cooking over read-hot coals is all the rage, and new for spring and summer the Cookery School team have partnered with barbecue experts Weber to offer classes on how you can master the art of BBQ. Even better, the classes will take place in the hotel’s fabulous outdoor courtyard.

If learning how to make the perfect souffle isn’t your idea of relaxing, then maybe a trip to the spa, if only for its location, in the hotel’s atmospheric vaults, is the kind of R&R you can roll with.

The Spa at The Grand is a secluded and tranquil escape in the centre of York, and boasts:

14 metre swimming pool

Spa whirlpool

Aromatic steam room

Nordic dry sauna

Relaxation Lounge

State-of-the-art gym

York has always been a fantastic place to visit, but with the addition of the magnificent five-star Grand Hotel, offers another level of luxury, which will ensure you have the most perfect of stays, but remember, you don’t have to check-in to check out the Grand.