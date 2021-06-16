EVERY day businesses face risks. Careful planning and having the right measures in place can help reduce those risks or even remove them completely.

The Covid-19 pandemic presents organisations with major challenges balancing the safety of staff and customers with the need to keep operations running.

As restrictions ease, following some simple steps can help protect your business, employees and your customers.

Plan and Communicate

Your employees may feel nervous about returning to the workplace. Thorough planning and effective communication can help reduce anxiety and give confidence people are returning to a safe place of work.

Social Distancing and Face Coverings

These measures may continue to remain a key part of official guidance. All workplaces are different and practices on social distancing and the wearing of face coverings will need to be adapted to suit your circumstances.

Access Controls

Controlling access to your premises is key to ensuring the safety of everyone on site. Particular attention will need to be given to managing safety where there is a regular flow of customers and visitors.

Hygiene and Cleaning

Regular cleaning and good hygiene have long been a key message for preventing the spread of COVID-19, and it is vital to continue to reinforce good practice.

PIB Risk Management can help you safely navigate your businesses return to work and provide you with ongoing tailored advice and support to ensure you have the correct measures in place to operate safely. This will not only improve operational safety but can also help you reduce your insurance costs and mitigate risk in the future.

Adrian Robinson is managing director at PIB Risk Management.

PIB Risk Management provide risk management services to businesses in York and throughout the UK, helping them to increase efficiency, reduce costs and present themselves as a better organisation to customers, prospects and suppliers.

Get in touch: e. info@pibrm.com or visit pib-riskmanagement.co.uk

https://www.linkedin.com/company/pibriskmanagement/