AN endurance athlete undertaking 15 marathons in as many days has the backing of a North Yorkshire business.

Twisted Automotive is supporting brand ambassador Sean Conway as he takes on the challenge to raise awareness of the UK’s national parks.

Sean is using his Twisted Defender Colonel Mustard as his support vehicle on the 1,600-mile road trip.

Between completing the two Yorkshire marathons, in the Dales and the North Yorkshire Moors, he visited the new Twisted showroom, the Old Cinema in Thirsk.

Sean was joined on the Yorkshire leg by the latest Twisted ambassador Jasmine Harman, from Thirsk, who earlier this year became the youngest woman to complete a solo row of the Atlantic.

Between them, Sean and Jasmine will hold five separate world records.

In addition to Jasmine’s trans-Atlantic record, Sean has cycled 8,500 miles around the coast of Australia, is the only man to have cycled, swum and run the length of Britain, he holds the world record for cycling unsupported across Europe, completing 4,000 miles in 24 days, and sailing the 700-mile route from Land’s End to John O’Groats in 83 hours, 53 minutes.

Twisted founder Charles Fawcett said: “Sean and Jasmine both perfectly embody the spirit of adventure pioneered by Twisted.

"Their adventurous spirit and our adventurous vehicles work so well together. They are not show ponies, they are designed to be enjoyed and that’s exactly why we work with people like Sean."

He added: “As we enter a new era and Covid restrictions are finally lifted, people want to get out and enjoy the fresh air and countryside again, but they must respect their surroundings.

“The marathons are Sean’s love letter to our national parks. We are lucky to have some incredible landscapes and as people do get out and about more, it’s vital that we protect our countryside and treat it with the respect it deserves.

“A Twisted is the perfect vehicle for any adventure, retaining its rugged qualities while enjoying enhanced performance and handling thanks to extensive modifications carried out by our elite team of technicians.”

Sean is camping between marathons, using Colonel Mustard as his support vehicle as he has for many of his incredible challenges.

The 8,500sq ft showroom in the converted cinema officially opened on January 29, five years to the day that JLR ceased production of the iconic Defender.

The Twisted team have spent months transforming the building, that dates back to 1924, into a modern showroom with coffee bar and events space. It is home to around 25 Twisted vehicles.