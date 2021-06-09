A YORK-based chocolate brand has landed its first supermarket listing in Sainsbury’s.
The retailer will stock The Wizards Magic for the next 16 weeks across 70 stores nationwide as well as online as part of its future brands trial bay, which supports innovative brands and products.
Wrapped in 100 per cent sustainable packaging, the chocolate lines available in stores are the CBD Mint, infused with 50mg of CBD and lemon balm extract; Manuka Honey; and Caramel Immunity, with Vitamin K2, Vitamin D3 and antioxidants.
Director Mike Tindall said: “We’re really excited to launch Wizards exclusively in Sainsbury’s. They share our vision of being at the forefront of innovation in the chocolate space and so we are delighted to bring this partnership to life.”
Managing director Charlie Simpson-Daniel said: “At Wizards, we want to bring the magic back to chocolate by creating offerings the world has never seen before that innovate and add value to the chocolate category. Sainsbury’s share this vision which is why it will be one of the proudest days of my life to see The Wizards Magic land on the shelves of Sainsbury’s for the first time.”
Brand director Steve Rush added: "For decades the only real innovation in chocolate has been to simply add more sugar. Wizard's magic exists to bring the magic back to the chocolate through products the world has never seen before. We are proud to be York's next chocolate story."
