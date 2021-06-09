ENTRIES are coming in for The Press Business Awards 2021 which have been launched to shine a light on success stories in our area.

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the region’s most prestigious business awards, The Press is now inviting nominations for 10 different categories.

The awards celebrate the entrepreneurial success of individuals, as well as the triumphs of small and large enterprises in various areas of best practice.

The deadline for entries is Sunday, August 15 and all finalists will be invited to a black-tie dinner at York Racecourse on November 25.

To be in with a chance of being crowned a Press Business Awards winner choose up to two categories and enter online.

This year’s categories are: Small Business of the Year; Large Business of the Year; New Business of the Year; Exporter of the Year; Retail, Tourism or Leisure Business of the Year; Business Personality of the Year; Family Business of the Year; Socially Responsible Business of the Year; Business Innovation of the Year; and Employer of the Year.

The overall Press Business of the Year Award will be chosen from among the winners of these categories and announced on the night.

The awards are open to businesses of all sizes, in all sectors, in The Press’s circulation area of York, North and East Yorkshire.

Now we need to hear from you. Tell us if your company is a star performer, a fantastic employer, a renowned exporter or is committed to social responsibility. This a chance to highlight the work of small enterprises and family firms as well as the regional powerhouses and major employers.

We also want to hear about the big personalities, who bring something special to their workplace.

The awards have attracted support from businesses and organisations across our city, including our headline sponsor, Langleys Solicitors.

For further details visit yorkpress.co.uk/business/awards.