A PROPERTY company synonymous with some of the most characterful and historic homes to change hands in the region is celebrating 10 years of trading.

Croft Residential specialises in selling luxury properties across the north of England from its York headquarters.

Optimistic about the future, founder Toby Cockcroft is confident the business will significantly boost its turnover this year as it continues to innovate.

Based on Amy Johnson Way, Croft has won high-profile industry recognition during the past decade, including ‘best single office estate agency for North Yorkshire’ at the International Property Awards and the ‘best suburban York property agency’ at the British Property Awards, both in 2018.

The estate agency markets exclusive, unusual and historic properties, and advises developers and investors on property investment, and both urban and rural housing developments.

In York, it is currently involved in the sale of the Icona apartment scheme in Redeness Street, and is part of The Old Hotel project which will see the redevelopment of nine luxury apartments overlooking Clifton Green.

Toby, managing partner, said: “It’s testament to the fantastic team we have in place that we are able to successfully market some amazing and unique properties across North Yorkshire.

“We are very excited for the next 10 years. We expect to increase our turnover by over 40 per cent this year as our brand goes from strength to strength and our reputation for being the leading agent in North Yorkshire selling the very best real estate cements our position in the market.

“We also continue to innovate and explore new ways to market properties.” In 2020, Croft invested in immersive 3D technology enabling prospective buyers to take hyper-realistic virtual property tours as an alternative to conventional viewings.

“Our digital team and partners are working on cutting-edge technologies to showcase the magnificent properties we sell and we aim to be a pioneer in our industry and redefine estate agency always and in all ways.

“In the last 10 years we have sold everything from country estates to magnificent homes, quintessential country cottages, glorious village houses and brilliant town houses and apartments.

“We are renowned for our attention to detail, level of service and how we connect with our clients on a personal level which results in huge amounts of referrals.”

Croft is launching specialist divisions for property management, strategic land and technology in marketing properties.