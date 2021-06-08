A £20m riverside aparthotel in York has been ranked among 20 of the world's 'hottest new hotels'.

Roomzzz York City is celebrating after being placed 16th in the global list of top hotels, as the highest rated UK hotel, alongside other winners including venues in Santorini, Hanoi and Cape Town.

It also scooped a ‘best of the best’ award in Tripadvisor’s 2021 Travellers’ Choice awards.

Based on reviews from Tripadvisor’s international community of travellers, Roomzzz York City was singled out for its exceptional ratings from guests for its level of service, quality and satisfaction.

Robert Alley, chief operating officer, said:: “York is a fantastic destination and we are proud to be included in a list of glamorous full service hotels and resorts.

"We place great emphasis on exceptional customer experience, from a warm welcome and a great apartment, to a place that feels like home. The team has done an amazing job during challenging times to make our customers feel truly special.”

He added: “The Roomzzz Aparthotels brand has made great strides within the sector, providing a quality alternative to traditional full-service-hotels and bed and breakfasts which invariably dominate these types of awards so this accolade is all the more impressive.

"This truly proves that aparthotels deserve their place in the hospitality landscape. We have some amazing properties in fantastic cities, and we hope more people will explore the best of the UK this year and beyond.”

Ashley Young, senior marketing and communications manager at Visit York, added: “The awards celebrate some of the best hotels across the world and we are delighted that Roomzzz York City has made it on to this prestigious list. Huge congratulations to the team for this fantastic achievement which recognises all their hard work providing excellent customer service for visitors.”

Roomzzz York City launched in December 2019 and has remained open throughout the pandemic for essential travel and provided complimentary accommodation for NHS heroes during the first lockdown.

The hotel boasts 97 self-contained apartments, each with its own kitchen amenities, across four storeys as well as a luxury penthouse.

Many of the rooms feature balconies or floor-to-ceiling windows offering views over the River Ouse and Rowntree Park.

Roomzzz York City combines the luxury of a hotel room with a stylish serviced apartment to deliver a home away from home experience.

The property offers fully fitted apartments with kitchens, living space, king size beds and bathrooms with rainfall showers and heated floors.

A 24-7 reception team, daily housekeeping and complimentary Grab & Go breakfast with all day tea/coffee as part of the service experience.