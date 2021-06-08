PLANS have been unveiled for a new city centre luxury aparthotel with a new bar and restaurant.

Supercity Aparthotels have confirmed that they have secured a site in Micklegate, York, with construction of the new-build property due to start in summer, ready for an anticipated launch in 2023.

The company, which is a market leader in luxury serviced apartments, has reached a deal with York-based North Star to develop the aparthotel.

It will replace vacant commercial units on the street, which previously housed a van hire centre and a restaurant.

The disused Minster Vans property at 111 Micklegate has more recently been home to a vibrant pop-up space for artists and crafters in a partnership between Social Vision and developers North Star to help grassroots organisations showcase their work.

Planning permission was granted last year to redevelop the site, with the application stating it would create around 45 new jobs.

Supercity has grown to six aparthotels over the past 12 years, across London, Manchester and Brighton, and recently launched an ambitious UK growth plan, funded by its private Family Office.

Designed by leading architects Vincent & Brown, the development aims to deliver a contemporary building that compliments the Georgian character of Micklegate.

The aparthotel will also include a new bar and restaurant space.

Chairman of Supercity Aparthotels, Roger Walters said: “We are thrilled to have secured such a great site in York. Micklegate’s rich history, vibrant nightlife and proximity to transport links make it the ideal location for our guests.

"The development will blend beautifully into York’s famous gateway street, and we look forward to bringing our stylish hallmark interiors and warm service to this great city."

A spokesperson for North Star said: “Supercity Aparthotels are a highly respected provider in the aparthotel sector and this signing is another indication of the heightened interest in York as a destination for both business and leisure.

"We look forward to working with the Supercity Aparthotels team to deliver this high-quality project on one of York’s most renowned streets."

Since 2009, Supercity Aparthotels have specialised in stylish serviced apartment hotels, which include bright living rooms, fully-equipped kitchens, spacious bathrooms, and king-sized beds.

Each location combines the comforts of home with practical amenities, including high-speed Wi-Fi, Bluetooth sound system and Nespresso coffee machines.