INDEPENDENT shops and businesses in York are taking part in the Totally Locally Fiver Fest.
Members of Indie York are creating special £5 offers over a fortnight, from June 12 to 26, to help celebrate and highlight the contribution of independents to our high streets.
Businesses involved range from bars and restaurants, to delicatessens, book retailers, spice shops and art galleries.
Sara Amil-Smith, from Indie York, said “Fiver Fest is now a big part of our promotions for York.
"The independent shops and businesses are what makes our city special and unique. The community support for local businesses has been amazing during lockdown, so these offers are to say thank you to customers, and to highlight the great value and economic impact of shopping locally.”
Fiver Fest is a free-to-join campaign, run by grass roots high street organisation, Totally Locally which says: “If every adult in York spent just £5 per week in their local independent shops and businesses, it would mean £40.6 million per year going directly into our local economy. Which can lead to more jobs, a better high street, a stronger economy and a nicer place to live. Makes you think doesn’t it?!”
For Fiver Fest, Totally Locally is partnering with Visa, and they are calling on shoppers to divert £5 of their weekly spend to support small businesses.
YouGov research has shown that 59 per cent of shoppers have used more local shops to support them during lockdown, and they want to continue supporting them.
Any independent business who would like to participate in the Fiver Fest in York should contact Sara Amil-Smith at hello@indieyork.co.uk
So which businesses are involved in the Fiver Fest in York?
Indie York businesses taking part this Fiver Fest are:
Forest Restaurant on Low Petergate
Cleggs on Goodramgate
Holgate Gallery on Holgate Road
Rafi’s Spicebox on Goodramgate
Fossgate Social on Fossgate
Supersonic on Stonebow
York Camera Mart on Church Street
Totally Awesome on Colliergate
Janette Ray Booksellers on Bootham
Wildes Wine Bar on Grape Lane
Graham’s Ices on Marygate Landing
Birdies Perch at Clifton
The Larder Club on Blake Street
Botanic on Walmgate
Choose 2 Youth Café at Hull Road Park
The Hairy Fig on Fossgate
The Cat Gallery on Low Petergate
Yogabomb on Bootham Terrace
Stables Yoga Studio on Nunmill Street
Kentmere House Gallery on Scarcroft Hill
Make Your Mark Rubber Stamps on Goodramgate
Fabrication Crafts on Coney Street
Ambiente Tapas on Goodramgate and Fossgate.
For further information see www.totallylocally.org and www.fiverfest.co.uk
Indie York (York Independent Business Association) was founded in 2016 as a response to the floods of Boxing Day 2015. They are a not-for-profit association with over 220 independent business members in York.