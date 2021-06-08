INDEPENDENT shops and businesses in York are taking part in the Totally Locally Fiver Fest.

Members of Indie York are creating special £5 offers over a fortnight, from June 12 to 26, to help celebrate and highlight the contribution of independents to our high streets.

Businesses involved range from bars and restaurants, to delicatessens, book retailers, spice shops and art galleries.

Sara Amil-Smith, from Indie York, said “Fiver Fest is now a big part of our promotions for York.

"The independent shops and businesses are what makes our city special and unique. The community support for local businesses has been amazing during lockdown, so these offers are to say thank you to customers, and to highlight the great value and economic impact of shopping locally.”

Fiver Fest is a free-to-join campaign, run by grass roots high street organisation, Totally Locally which says: “If every adult in York spent just £5 per week in their local independent shops and businesses, it would mean £40.6 million per year going directly into our local economy. Which can lead to more jobs, a better high street, a stronger economy and a nicer place to live. Makes you think doesn’t it?!”

For Fiver Fest, Totally Locally is partnering with Visa, and they are calling on shoppers to divert £5 of their weekly spend to support small businesses.

YouGov research has shown that 59 per cent of shoppers have used more local shops to support them during lockdown, and they want to continue supporting them.

Any independent business who would like to participate in the Fiver Fest in York should contact Sara Amil-Smith at hello@indieyork.co.uk

So which businesses are involved in the Fiver Fest in York?

Indie York businesses taking part this Fiver Fest are:

Forest Restaurant on Low Petergate

Cleggs on Goodramgate

Holgate Gallery on Holgate Road

Rafi’s Spicebox on Goodramgate

Fossgate Social on Fossgate

Supersonic on Stonebow

York Camera Mart on Church Street

Totally Awesome on Colliergate

Janette Ray Booksellers on Bootham

Wildes Wine Bar on Grape Lane

Graham’s Ices on Marygate Landing

Birdies Perch at Clifton

The Larder Club on Blake Street

Botanic on Walmgate

Choose 2 Youth Café at Hull Road Park

The Hairy Fig on Fossgate

The Cat Gallery on Low Petergate

Yogabomb on Bootham Terrace

Stables Yoga Studio on Nunmill Street

Kentmere House Gallery on Scarcroft Hill

Make Your Mark Rubber Stamps on Goodramgate

Fabrication Crafts on Coney Street

Ambiente Tapas on Goodramgate and Fossgate.

For further information see www.totallylocally.org and www.fiverfest.co.uk

Indie York (York Independent Business Association) was founded in 2016 as a response to the floods of Boxing Day 2015. They are a not-for-profit association with over 220 independent business members in York.