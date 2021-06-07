A NEW fine wine shop has opened in North Yorkshire.

Reuben & Grey has launched in the Old Town Hall in Market Square, Knaresborough, with plans to open a chain of wine shops and delicatessens across the region.

The business features hundreds of wines from around the world, including an extensive choice of natural and organic wines and English wines, as well as local beers, gins, rums and whiskies.

It is the brainchild of Luke Morland, who has spent time in front-of-house management at Goldsborough Hall and ran the Bay Horse in the village for five years.

He will be on hand to offer customers insight into the best wines to suit their tastes, their provenance, and the best foods with which to pair them.

The business, co-founded by Luke and Craig Buchan, is also searching for premises to open a delicatessen in the near future.

The Reuben & Grey team: Cathy Meddows-Taylor, co-founders Craig Buchan and Luke Morland, and Mark Johnson.

Luke said: “Over the last year, we’ve seen a real shift in the way people shop and eat. While the high street has suffered from the rise in online retail, consumers are also shopping more intelligently and wisely – they want to know the story behind what they buy.

"They are now concerned with picking items correctly and ensuring that they have been locally sourced, and we want to be a vehicle to enable them to do this.

“Our plan is that the Reuben & Grey name will be synonymous with the best of local, ethically-produced food and drink. We will be showcasing Yorkshire artisan suppliers both through our fine wine store and, later, through our gourmet deli, and we believe that there is real public support for an initiative like this where people can have a personal connection with produce while also supporting local businesses.”

He added: “With my background in the hospitality sector, I am also convinced that if we are able to give customers an amazing experience and outstanding service, they will keep coming back to us. We will be recruiting people with a real passion for what we do and training them so that they can share their knowledge and enthusiasm with our customers.”

Dating back to 1862, 33 Market Place is a Grade II listed building and has been refurbished to create a quirky, ground floor wine and spirits emporium.

The business is offering online ordering for collection or delivery via a liveried Reuben & Grey three-wheeled Piaggio Ape classic van.

Luke said: “We are fortunate that Yorkshire has become a centre of excellence for artisan food and gin producers and we want to celebrate this by offering well-sourced, well-displayed products which customers can have fun choosing and enjoying at home. People seem to have re-discovered their love of fine food and wine over the last year, and we are looking forward to helping them to continue that journey.”

He will manage Reuben & Grey and the fine wine shop which is expected to create another two jobs.