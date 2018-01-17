Team Scotland have confirmed a further 19 athletes to their 2018 Commonwealth Games squad – including 12 basketball players led by Great Britain captain Kieron Achara and Glasgow Rocks veteran Gareth Murray.

Scotland have high hopes of following on from the success of Glasgow 2014, where the hosts were fourth in the medals table, when they head to Australia’s Gold Coast in April.

Basketball is set to make a return to the Commonwealth Games for the first time since 2006, which gives Murray the chance to represent Scotland once again while Achara is set for his debut in the competition.

At 17, Callan Low will becomes the youngest player ever to represent Team Scotland in basketball.

Scotland will open their Commonwealth Games campaign against England in Townsville on April 5 before other Pool B matches against Cameroon and India.

Achara, who was part of the Team GB squad at the London 2012 Olympics, said: “I am really excited to be part of Team Scotland for the first time, having missed out in 2006 due to injury.

“This is a unique opportunity for us to represent Scotland and the whole team have been working hard to ensure that we are the best prepared team on the Gold Coast this April.

“Having been part of Team GB at London 2012, I know how special multi-sport events are and being part of the wider Team Scotland will be a really enjoyable experience for the whole team.”

Team Scotland also announced on Wednesday athletes from Para-Powerlifting, Table Tennis, Triathlon and Para-Swimming who will be part of the squad in Australia.

Aged 14, Para-Swimmer Toni Shaw is the youngest athlete of Team Scotland named so far for Gold Coast 2018.

Shaw holds some 14 Scottish records in the S9 and S10 categories and won multiple medals at the World Para-Swimming Series to earn selection to the senior team for the World Para-Swimming Championships in Mexico.

Fellow teenager Beth Johnston, 16, also makes the Scotland Para-Swimming squad.

Powerlifter Micky Yule, twice a gold medal winner from the Invictus Games, will be looking to go one better than his fourth place in Glasgow.

“I go to the Gold Coast with one mission and that’s to come home with a medal. Nothing else will do,” said Yule.

Perth table tennis player Gavin Rumgay is set to represent Team Scotland at a fourth Commonwealth Games, while Craig Howieson and Colin Dalgleish are also set to compete in Australia.

Erin Wallace, former Commonwealth Youth Games gold medalist over 1500 metres, will race the Triathlon event, including the mixed relay.

Some 117 athletes have now been named for Team Scotland.

Chef de Mission Jon Doig said: “It is fantastic to welcome athletes back to Team Scotland for their second, third or even fourth Games, along with an exciting group of young athletes making their debut at this level.

“Every athlete named to the team has met our tough selection standards and I look forward to watching them all perform with distinction in Gold Coast.”