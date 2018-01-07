Joe Root’s last stand was all that feasibly stood between England and 4-0 Ashes embarrassment as they diced with a landslide innings defeat at the SCG.
Shaun and Mitch Marsh completed their centuries, finishing respectively with 156 and 101 out of Australia’s monumental first-innings 649 for seven on day four of the final Test.
Then Steve Smith’s mid-afternoon declaration put the onus on England to reveal a resilience which has been lacking throughout the winter – and they formed no new habits on the way to 93 for four, still 210 adrift, despite their captain’s unbeaten 42 from 124 balls
Morning session
It was a hot start in the field for England and temperatures reached an incredible 47 degrees under near cloudless skies.
And shortly after play began, Shaun Marsh advanced to his second ton of the series.
From one Marsh to another, Mitchell joined his brother as he reached three figures.
And it mid celebration he had to remind his brother to get back in his ground to prevent being run out!
Steve Smith was screaming at Shaun to get back in his crease from the balcony.
Finally England had some joy as Tom Curran ended the partnership at 169 with the next ball.
But it was Australia’s morning.
Afternoon session
The temperatures continued to rise as England toiled in the middle and organisers decided on adding a second drinks break in the session.
Shaun Marsh continued his assault on the England attack and advanced to 150.
And a run out was about the only way England were going to remove him but what an innings!
Mitchell Starc greeted Moeen Ali with a huge six but fell trying to repeat the trick.
And after a brief cameo from Pat Cummins, Smith decided he had had enough.
England’s reply got off to a disastrous start as Mark Stoneman was trapped lbw and not even a review could save him.
Alastair Cook then became only the sixth player to pass 12,000 Test runs.
But he fell shortly after and England went to lunch on 25 for two.
Evening session
James Vince was given a reprieve with a successful review from a caught behind off Lyon.
Not for long though as he fell to Pat Cummins in the next over before Joe Root suffered a nasty bang on the finger from Mitchell Starc.
Dawid Malan then fell and after an unsuccesful review England were left wobbling on 68 for four.
Former England captain Michael Vaughan cannot see a light at the end of the tunnel for England in Australia.
Comments