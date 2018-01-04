Johanna Konta is hoping for a “quick turnaround” after being forced to retire from the Brisbane International due to injury on Thursday.

The British number one had looked in fine form during the quarter-final clash against Elina Svitolina, but called time on her participation with the Ukrainian leading 1-6 7-6 (8/6) 3-2.

Konta appeared to be suffering with a right hip problem and, after seeking treatment two games earlier, left the Pat Rafter Arena with what she hopes is just a “low-grade strain”.

Konta retires hurt. Svitolina moves through to her second straight semi in Brisbane.



She will face defending champ Karolina Pliskova or former champ Kaia Kanepi.



Match recap:

The 26-year-old will now turn her attention to getting fit for the Australian Open, which starts on January 15, but will have to wait for an official prognosis.

Konta told wtatennis.com: “I don’t feel too comfortable saying really too much because, actually, I don’t know yet until (Friday morning).

“But hopefully it’s nothing more than a low-grade strain and more muscle spasm more than anything.

“I’m doing everything I can now, going through the steps of making sure. I’m eliminating things and then starting a quick turnaround, hopefully.”

Konta had not reached a quarter-final of an event since August but looked to have returned to form after dominating the first set in which she saved all four break points against her serve.

Svitolina twice served her way out of trouble in the second set to force a tie-break which she eventually won.

A tight third set was interrupted as Konta called for the trainer before she pulled out of the match after two hours and 12 minutes on court.