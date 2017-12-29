The Houston Rockets’ poor run continued as they slumped to a fifth successive loss, going down 121-103 to the Washington Wizards on Friday.

The Texas team, who are 25-9 for the season, were edged out the previous day by the Boston Celtics but the defeat to the Wizards was far more emphatic.

Otto Porter scored 26 points for the Wizards, and was successful with seven of his 11 attempts from three-point range.

Otto Porter Jr. put up 26 PTS, 7 AST, 6 REB to lead the way for the @WashWizards in their home win against the @HoustonRockets!#DCFamily pic.twitter.com/lGxhKUkyKZ — NBA (@NBA) December 30, 2017

The Golden State Warriors are the best in the West but they suffered a shock 111-100 defeat at home to the Charlotte Hornets. Dwight Howard scored a season’s best 29 points for the Hornets in California.

Blake Griffin scored 24 points on his return from a knee injury to steer the Los Angeles Clippers to a 121-106 win at city rivals the Lakers, who have now lost five in a row.

The Chicago Bulls secured a third straight victory as they won 119-107 at home to the Indiana Pacers, for whom Darren Collison scored 30 points in a losing cause.

Nikola Mirotic with 28 points vs Pacers – 12.29.17 Somebody gave Nikola Mirotic the cheat code and now he doesn't miss. 28 points in 27 minutes for #THREEKOLA tonight: Posted by Chicago Bulls on Friday, December 29, 2017

Rookie Dennis Smith Jr scored a triple-double as the Dallas Mavericks were 128-120 winners at the New Orleans Pelicans for a third successive win.

In Friday’s other matches, the Toronto Raptors beat the Atlanta Hawks 111-98, the Brooklyn Nets won 111-87 at the Miami Heat, the Milwaukee Bucks edged past the Oklahoma City Thunder 97-95 and the Sacramento Kings were beaten 111-101 at home by the Phoenix Suns.