New Year’s Eve revellers across the country are gearing up to see in 2018, but celebrations could be scuppered by stormy weather and travel disruption.

Weather warnings for wind have been issued for Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland on Sunday as Storm Dylan sweeps in, though the worst of the weather is expected to pass by the early afternoon.

Organisers of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay have said the event will go ahead as planned despite gusts of up to 80mph predicted for the first half of the day.

'#LondonNYE is a celebratory time for people and we have been working hard to ensure it's a safe and enjoyable evening.' If you're celebrating in central #London this weekend, please listen to the following message: pic.twitter.com/kjTjvrYvLf — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) December 29, 2017

In London, where more than 100,000 ticket-holders are expected to watch the New Year’s Eve firework display on the banks of the River Thames, a dry evening is forecast.

Spectators flocking to the sold-out event have been urged to “be alert, not alarmed” and report any concerns to police.

Scotland Yard has confirmed that fewer Metropolitan Police officers will be working during the celebrations, despite the capital being hit by four terror attacks in 2017, but insisted resources would be “appropriate”.

#StormDylan could bring wind gusts of up to 80 mph in places and an amber warning is now in force for parts of the UK – remember to stay #weatheraware pic.twitter.com/QKcyRfe9ww — Met Office (@metoffice) December 30, 2017

Superintendent Nick Aldworth said on Friday: “We are providing a proportionate number of officers based on the threat, number of people coming, and the secure environment we’ve been able to build.

“We have fewer officers policing here this year but they represent the appropriate number of resources that we need.”

Party-goers travelling to and from London Waterloo, the busiest train station in the country, have also been warned to prepare for rail disruption due to strike action.

Follow Jack as he struggles to find support on a train without a guard on Britain's privatised railway network. Please watch, enjoy, share and support the @RMTunion campaign to #keeptheguardonthetrain https://t.co/5upTbXSORj — RMT (@RMTunion) December 30, 2017

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union on South Western Railway and CrossCountry will walk out for 24 hours on Sunday in long-running disputes on issues including the role of guards on trains.

This year’s London fireworks will feature a soundtrack dominated by female artists to mark the centenary of women being granted the vote.

Songs by Aretha Franklin, Annie Lennox, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa and Florence Welch will be among those included in the women-only second half of the world-famous show.

Big Ben’s famous bongs will ring out at midnight, having been turned back on during the festive period, before more than 10,000 fireworks light up the sky during the 12-minute display.

Roads in the centre of town will be having phased road closures throughout the day today. Check this map to see if you're affected #EdHogmanay pic.twitter.com/MVE8A2KbMS — Edinburgh's Hogmanay (@edhogmanay) December 31, 2017

In Edinburgh, tens of thousands of people are expected to welcome in the new year at the Hogmanay celebrations – one of the world’s biggest street parties.

Rag’n’Bone Man will headline the Concert in the Gardens, with Declan McKenna and Nina Nesbitt as support acts.