A woman has died after being hit by a car during a police pursuit.

The 47-year-old pedestrian was hit by the blue Vauxhall Corsa, which was being chased by police, on High Street in Rishton, near Blackburn, at about 5.50pm on Boxing Day.

Lancashire Police said the driver of the Corsa failed to stop at the scene.

The car was later recovered on nearby Cliff Street and investigations to identify the driver are under way.

Police watchdog the IPCC has been informed and the victim’s family is being supported by specially-trained officers.

Detective Inspector Warren Atkinson said: “We have now launched a criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

“We would ask anyone who witnessed the pursuit or who may be able to help us to identify the driver to contact us as we continue with our inquiries.

“Our thoughts remain with the family of the victim at this sad time.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log reference 1204 of December 26.

On Wednesday morning flowers had been left by the crash scene in tribute to the victim, who is believed to have lived in the village.

Resident Gordon Smith, 77, said: “I only knew her by sight and I knew her dog.

“She had a Jack Russell she used to walk.”

He added: “I was out yesterday and when I got back about 9.30pm there were two police cars blocking the road and a police van.

“I heard somebody had been knocked down and people said there had been a police chase.”

Residents said the road was cordoned off by police until late on Boxing Day.